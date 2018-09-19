APC changes timetable, moves presidential primary election to Sept. 25

By Anthony Ogbonna

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has adopted a new election timetable, changing its scheduled presidential primary election to September 25.

The party also, in the new timetable, moved the governorship primary election to September 29.

In a statement on Wednesday by its secretary,Nnational Organising Committee, NWC, Mr. Emmanuel Ibediro, the party said it has approved the new timetable which extended the conduction of the presidential primary from September 20th to September 25th.