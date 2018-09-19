Breaking News
APC changes timetable, moves presidential primary election to Sept. 25

By Anthony Ogbonna

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has adopted a new election timetable, changing its scheduled presidential primary election to September 25.

President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the NEC Members, With him, are APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Imo State Governor Owelle Rocharles Okorocha during APC NEC Meeting held at the Party Headquarters in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. AUGUST 30 2018.

The party also, in the new timetable, moved the governorship primary election to September 29.

In a statement on Wednesday by its secretary,Nnational Organising Committee, NWC, Mr. Emmanuel Ibediro, the party said it has approved the new timetable which extended the conduction of the presidential primary from September 20th to September 25th.


