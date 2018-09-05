Anyaele urges physically challenged to embrace dialogue

By Bose Adelaja & Chioma John

Center for Citizens with Disability CCD, has called on Organisations of Persons with Disabilities OPD, to apply every means possible through dialogue rather than go the way of protests to press home their demand.

Speaking on the theme, ‘’the role of development partners in realizing OPD campaign objectives’’ at the just concluded five days capacity building for persons with disabilities which took place in Lagos State, CCD Executive Director David Anyaele urged them to patiently go through all processes of dialogue, after which they may then resolve to protests.

He enjoined them to apply every peaceable process to resolve issues because protests are in stages, he thereby admonished that, ‘’if your approach is yielding result, then, there will be no need for protests because some types of protests could lead to break down of law and order which will bring to disrepute and rubbish every other good things you may have been doing and the after effect of it may begin to affect the public adversely, at that point, you have rubbished your good intentions,’’

According to him, people require changes in every endearvour but the best approach to every wrong is dialogue rather than violent protests. He said, ‘’changes may be required in the cause of your work, associations or groups but you must adopt the best approach to resolve issues and ensure a peaceable society,’’

He said nobody is a tank of wisdom, so, issues must be addressed appropriately for the desired result, ‘’allow the better knowledge hands to administrate at any point in time for easy and peaceable result so that you don’t mess up with chances for those in need of it,’’

Some of the participants embraced and applauded the training accepting it was an eye opener: A member of Spinal Cord Injuries Association of Nigeria Mr Ariyo Samuel said the training thought him about the right approach to issues. He said, ’’I learnt how to advocate for what my association is in need of and how to lobby the government, individual or organisations to buying my idea,’’

Also, Miss Olarinde Wuraola of Lagos State Albinism Society said the training has thought her to differentiate between advocacy and lobbying in pressing home her demand.