Anthony Joshua loses £200k custom-built Land Rover to thieves

BOXING heavyweight Anthony Joshua has vowed to hunt down thieves who nicked his £150,000 bespoke Range Rover.

The personalised luxury motor – embossed with AJ’s signature – was pinched just days before his world title fight against Alexander Povetkin.

Joshua defends his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight crowns against the Russian challenger, 39, at Wembley next Saturday.

AJ was training at the English Institute of Sport (EIS) in Sheffield, South Yorks., when it was nabbed from a relative’s home in London on Thursday.

Joshua parked the black motor – complete with a drawer for his world title belts – at the address whilst he headed north to make his final preparations for the bout.

His title belts are not believed to have been in the car at the time.

Last night, a spokesman for AJ said: “A shared car was stolen from a relatives central London home in the early hours of the morning.

“This is now a police matter and no further information will be made available.”