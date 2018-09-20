Anointed candidacy, threat to democracy —Senatorial aspirant

By Onozure Dania

Edo Central senatorial aspirant on the platform All Progressives Congress, APC, Sylvanus Igbogbo, has described the current political trend of anointing candidates, who have nothing to offer to sensitive political positions as threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

The Senate hopeful, who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen at APC secretariat in Benin-City, said he was not scared of opponents even as the party had decided that all aspirants must go to the field for the September 28 party primaries.

The grassroots politician urged all APC delegates in the state to disregard the rumour that Governor Godwin Obaseki had anointed a candidate to fly the APC flag for the 2019 Edo Central Senatorial seat.

He said: “I’m happy that I have completed all necessary requirements needed to qualify me to contest the senatorial seat in Edo Central. As you can see, I’m the candidate to beat. I have done my campaigns, I have my followers and I’m very confident that I will carry the day.”