Anioma Union in Austria inaugurated

Indigenes of Anioma ethnic group of Delta State, under the auspices of Anioma Progressive Union, Austria (APUA), officially launched their body on the 1st of September, 2018 in Vienna, Austria.

The President of the association, Mr Anthony Ijeh, said the inauguration was long overdue, the group having existed informally for over a decade.

Ijeh said that with the inauguration, members of APUA will renew their commitment to strengthening the union’s mission and vision statements.

Assuring that they will provide equal opportunities for Anioma people in execution of projects using equitable and deliberative processes, he emphasised that APUA will continue to promote socio-cultural awareness among Anioma people in Austria by identifying, motivating, suggesting or participating in progressive programs and policies in the interest of Anioma community.

On their impact on their communities in Nigeria, Ijeh said: “Let me quickly inform you that we have done a lot of projects, which have become a reference point for others”.

Anioma Progressive Union, Austria, over the years, has embarked on programs/projects but with special emphasis on education.

“Our people now recognize our efforts in the general development of our country”, Ijeh said.