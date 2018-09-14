Angry residents shut down Katsina LG secretariat, protest release of suspected kidnappers

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Chaos as angry residents on Thursday shut down the Kankara local government secretariat in Katsina state in protest over release of suspected kidnappers earlier arrested by men of the Nigerian Police in the area.



Information gathered from the area by our correspondent revealed that the suspects numbering about four of them were arrested by policemen in the area and later freed.

The source who don’t want his name disclosed said the residents got provoke and staged a protest leading to the shutting down the secretariat and sending the workers back home.

According to him, “As I speak with you, the people are seriously protesting. It is a big chaos. In fact, they shut down the Kankara local government area and send the workers back home.

“They were protesting over release of four suspected kidnappers earlier arrested in the area. Though, we learnt the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in the area said he has mobilized his men and they have gone back to re-arrest them. And that a combine team of police and other security agents came and took the suspected persons away,” the source said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah promised to get back to our correspondent but until the time of filing in this report, he is yet to fulfill his promise and all calls as well as SMS put to his phone went through but no response.