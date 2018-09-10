ANDP announces 50% discount on nomination forms for youths

THE Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party, ANDP, has announced a 50 per cent discount in fees payable by persons 40 years and below for its forms for the forthcoming General Election.

According to a statement issued by its publicity committee listing guidelines for the party’s primaries, females have also been granted discounted fees for the forms ranging from the presidential to councillorship positions.

Male Presidential aspirants shall pay N1 million and N9 million for the expression of interest and nomination form respectively. The female aspirants will pay N500,000 for the expression of interest and N2,000,000 for the nomination forms.

For governorship, male aspirants shall pay N1,000,000 for expression of interest and N5,000,000 for nomination forms. For the females, expression of interest is N300,000, while nomination form goes for N1,200,000.

For the Senate, the male aspirants shall pay N500,000 for expression of interest and N2,000,000 for nomination forms. The female shall pay N100,000 for expression of interest and N1,000,000 for nomination forms.