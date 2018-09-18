Anambra state Judiciary begins new legal year

Activities marking the commencement of 2018 /2019 legal year in Anambra state will hold on Monday 24th September, 2018.

A Press Release signed by the Acting Chief Registrar of Anambra State High Court, Mr Micheal Mbanefo indicates that there would be a Thanksgiving Mass to be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka, by 10:00am.

There would also be an inspection of Guard-of-Honour to be mounted by a detachment of the Nigerian Police, at the Judiciary headquarters in Awka, by 1:00pm.

According to the Press Release, this would be followed by a special court session, to mark the beginning of a new legal year, which will be held at same vanue.

The celebration of a new legal year is an annual event that affords the judiciary an opportunity to take stock of its activities in the previous year, and make projections for the succeeding year.

Legal practitioners, Government officials, stakeholders in the Justice Sector and members of the public are cordially invited.