Anambra South: Ojukwu’s Children Vow Not to Support Bianca’s  Ambition

BY CHARLES KUMOLU

The senatorial ambition of the wife of the late Biafra warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu- Ojukwu, yesterday, faced a major setback as some members of the Ojukwu family vowed not to support her even if she emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA.

In an interactive session with newsmen, Dr. Ike Ojukwu, who is one of the directors of Ojukwu Transport Company Limited, OTL, said it was wrong to allow a woman from Ngwo in Enugu State to represent Anambra South Senatorial District.

He said: “Is she from Nnewi? She is from Ngwo in Enugu State. I would prefer someone who is a son of the soil, and because I come from Nnewi, I would like an Nnewi indigene to represent us.”

On his part, Emeka Odimegwu Ojukwu Jnr said: “She is apparently coming out on the platform of APGA and that is APGA’s business. They can decide on whoever they want to bring out. That should not be my business but I find it curious that they want somebody from Enugu State to represent us in Anambra South.

“This is a young woman, who was supposedly married to my late father. A young woman who could remarry tomorrow maybe from Abia State or later from Sokoto State. And they want her to represent us. I wonder if there are no other people in Anambra South, who can represent us.

“Has anybody asked Odimegwu household whether we believe in her to represent us? This is a woman we don’t interact with. She doesn’t talk to us. She can’t have access to our property She can’t cross our gate in the village. She doesn’t associate with the members of the family.

“There are certain questions that should have been asked before moving in that particular direction. Like I said, APGA is free to field whoever they want to field. I know that APC is trying to field a very credible candidate and when we get to the field of justice we will see what happens.”

Also speaking, a legal practitioner Chief Debe Odimegwu Ojukwu, said: “As a lawyer, I would say no. why I said no is that there are so many marriages, even when you look at Nollywood, there are many marriages everyday but that does not make it legal.

“Why I am arguing this is because there was a woman my father married in a court, and that marriage was never nullified, and my training as a lawyer tells me that when there is a subsisting marriage, subsequent marriage or attempt at marriage becomes null and void.”