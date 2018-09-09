Anambra NUJ to sets up Trust Fund for `fallen members’

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra Council, says it plans to set up a Trust Fund to ensure quality education for children of its deceased members.

The Chairman of the council, Mr Emma Ifesinachi, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Awka.

Ifesinachi said that the decision became necessary in view of the poor remunerations of media professionals in the state.

He said that the number of members of the union that passed away recently was alarming and that during their burial rites it was obvious that the trust fund was needed.

He said the best thing do, therefore, was to set up the fund, instead of depending on the State Government and other stakeholders for financial assistance during such moments of grief.

The chairman said that plans to achieve the set goal had been completed and urged members of the union to co-operate with the council.

Newsmen report that the council has lost some members in 2018 alone,including: Mr Mike Amadi of the State’s Newspaper, National Light;Mr Ikechukwu Onubuogu of Anambra Broadcasting Service; Mr Leonard Akolisa of National Orientation Agency and Mr Enyim Enyim of Vanguard Newspapers .

NAN