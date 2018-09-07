Anambra manufacturers highlight constraints of local industries

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Manufacturers of various products in Anambra State have listed lack of steady power supply, infrastructure deficit, multiple taxation and influx of foreign goods as some of the major constraints militating against their smooth operations.

The manufacturers stated this while receiving Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme, MANCAP, certificates from the Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, in Awka, the state capital. They also mentioned lack of credit facilities and high bank lending rates as some of their constraints.

The manufacturers include Pita Genesis Industries Limited, Curtis Jas Industries Limited, Honey Best Bakery and Chin-Chin Limited and Denco Foam and Chemical Industries Limited,

Executive Director of Envoy Oil Limited, Ikechukwu Igbozuruike, who spoke on behalf the others, noted that the influx of foreign goods which he said created unhealthy rivalries between foreign and locally manufactured products in the country and appealed to the relevant government authorities to assist them in addressing the situation.

Igbozuruike who received the MANCAP certificate for Vino Oil, however maintained that at no time would the company derail from maintaining its quality.

Anambra State Coordinator of SON, Nwaoma Olujie, who issued the MANCAP certificates on behalf of the organisation’s Director General, Osita Aboloma, warned that SON would not spare manufacturing companies operating without MANCAP certification, adding that such companies run the risk of being shut down for lack of quality standards.