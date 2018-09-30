Anambra govt. grapples with needs of flood victims – Official

Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) says the government is grappling with the food and non-food needs of more than 12, 000 flood victims in the internally displaced camps in the state.

Chief Paul Odenigbo, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Anambra, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Awka.

According to Odenigbo, presently, the state government is taking care of the needs of over 12, 000 persons.

He said, without doubt, the number would rise by next week due to additional distress calls received by the agency at the weekend.

“If you visit the centres for the people displaced by flood disaster, you will understand that Anambra State is facing difficult times.

“From our records, we have more than 8, 000 persons in the centres located in Ogbaru, Aguleri, Umuleri, Umuoba, Onitsha, Ihitte Ogwari , Igakwu, Omor and Umueje.

“Outside this figure in camps, over 4, 000 persons equally displaced by flood that chose to stay with friends and relatives come into camps for their meals once it is time to eat,’’ he said.

Odenigbo said the agency had distributed mattresses, blankets, buckets and toiletries to the displaced persons, but noted that the situation was becoming more challenging.

He hinted that the number of persons in camps might increase by next week following distress calls the agency received that the flood disaster had extended to some communities in Ihiala and Awka North areas.

“We received calls from Ihiala Local Government and Awka North Local Government Areas yesterday that the flood disaster had extended to some communities in these places and we have activated shelter centres there too.

“The flood mitigating officials would fully move into these two council areas by next week to make sure that the victims get all needed attention,’’ he said.

Odenigbo said education centres had been opened in the camps by the state ministry of education to teach school children displaced by flood.

He explained that the study centres were established to keep the children busy pending when they would return to their communities for normal academic activities.

NAN