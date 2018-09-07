ANA patrons’ night to host Oba Akiolu, Tinubu, others

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Ahead of the grand 37th International Convention of Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA to be hosted by Lagos chapter in October, the chapter is set to host patrons’ night to honour distinguished persons for their contribution to the organisation.

The event earlier scheduled to hold on 26th August, was rescheduled for Sunday, 9th of September, 2018 following the 4-day closure of the third mainland Bridge from 23rd to 27th of August, will now be held Freedom Park, Old Prisons Ground, near the Lagos Island General Hospital, on Broad Street, Lagos.

According to Mr. Yemi Adebiyi, the Chairman of ANA, Lagos Branch, the event tagged, “An Evening with ANA Patrons” aimed to feature investiture of ANA, Lagos Branch’s patrons and matrons, among other scintillating events has Oba of Lagos, HRM. Alayeluwa Oba Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Akiolu I as Grand Royal Patron, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the former Governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as matron, while Mrs. Maureen Bakare, former Director General of Lagos State Service Commission is the mother of the day.

Others patrons are Professor Adigun Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos; Professor Adebayo Williams, a former lecturer in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State; Francesca Emmanuel, the first Nigerian female permanent secretary, among others.

Speaking of the event, Adebiyi explained that, “ We the entire membership of his association, including those at the national level, appreciate the support of individuals and corporate organisations for their support toward a successful 37th International Convention of ANA slated to be held at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja Lagos from 26th to 28th of October, 2018.

“We have to appreciate the likes of Oba Rilwan Akiolu Osuolale, Olowo Eko as he is popularly called. He has been a great moral booster to us. He is indeed a great royal father who has promised to continue to give support to ANA and international convention.

“Another person is the Yeye Asiwaju of Lagos, Senator Oluremi Tinubu who has also accepted to be a pillar of support to the cause of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA). She is an amazing personality and leader. There are several others, including corporate organisations and government of Lagos State that we look up to for their support”, he enthused.