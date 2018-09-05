Breaking News
AMVCA: Winners seek more investors in film industry

On 3:35 amIn Business by Nwafor PolycarpComments

Winners from across Africa at the 2018  Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) have called for more investors in the African film industry.

In a chat with Vanguard at the award in Lagos some of the winners called on government, corporate and individuals to come to the aid of the African film industry in order to further help grow the industry.

The film makers who spoke among other things also agreed that the film industry in the continent is improving.

Mark Maina, a Kenyan who won the Best Picture Editor Movie/TV with the film 18 hours said: “The main challenge is funding, getting people to invest in your film and I think it all falls back to the kind of film that we tend to do. I believe that if film makers take risks in the films they try to do. I think it will also attract investors to take risks in funding our films.”

Another winner, Ngozi Obasi alongside James Bessione who won in the category, Best Costume Designer Movie or TV series with the film Bridge, said the challenges of film industry in Nigeria and across Africa is “sponsors. In Nigeria finance is the problem.”

Bisola  Aiyeola  of Big Brother Nigeria (BBN) fame said collaboration between media houses and African film makers will  fast track the industry. “Collaboration is the new competition. We should not see each other (Africans) as competitors.”

Other highlight of the night was when  renowned Nigerian cinematographer  Tunde  Kelani  was presented with the Industry Merit award, In the same vein, the Trailblazer Award was won by   Aiyeola  in recognition of  her growing impact in the African film and TV space.

The crowning of the night was the announcement of Phoebe  Ruguru’s  ’18 Hours’ as the Best Overall movie, a fitting tribute to an event that featured many other Kenyan winners.


