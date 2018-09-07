AMVCA 2018: I regret my baby daddy was not alive to celebrate my victory with me —Ex-BBN star, Bisola

*Says: ‘I auditioned for over eight years before making it into BBN house’

By Benjamin Njoku

Ex-housemate of the 2017 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show cum singer, Bisola Aiyeola has expressed deep regret over the death of her baby daddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm, saying ‘it would have been nice he was around to celebrate with her as she walked away with the Trail Blazers award at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards,AMVCA. The awards night held last Saturday night , at Eko hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Biola did not just win the award but also, she went home with a car key as the award comes with a brand new car courtesy of Multi Choice Nigeria. Unfortunately, the father of baby who was a veteran artiste manager and promoter died few days to the awards night at Model Specialist Hospital, Surulere.

Bisola regretted that Malcolm was around to see her win the coveted prize beacuse, according to her, he knew a bit of her journey.

“It’s been a sad week for me but I’m also happy that I won this award. It’s not just for me, it’s for my family, it is for people who have watched me grow and also those that have seen my journey. Notwithstanding, it would have been beautiful if he was around to see that I have won this because he knew a bit of the journey. But I’m sure he would be smiling down,” she said in a chat with WG.

On wether her exposure as a former BBN housemate gave her the mileage to win the award, the multi-talented artiste answered on the contrary, insisting that she has been on the journey for a long time. “I’ve been on this journey. I started out in the entertainment industry since 2006 and in 2008, I was on MTN Project Fame West Africa. I have been acting prior to participating in the 2017 Big Brother Naija and now, we are here after BBN. So I wouldn’t say BBN gave me the mileage that I’m getting now. I’m stressing it because a lot of people might think I woke up one day and just went for an audition.

I’ve auditioned for over eight years before I finally made it into BBN house in 2017 and at the time it was big brother Africa that I was auditioning for so it’s been a journey and I didn’t give up,”he narrated.