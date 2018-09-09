Amunike guides Tanzania to profitable draw in Kampala

Emmanuel Amunike marked his debut as Tanzania coach with an admirable 0-0 draw away in Uganda in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The draw in front of 30,000 Mandela National Stadium, Namboole in Kampala leaves the Cranes atop Group L on four points, while the Taifa Stars’ second point takes them up to second.

“I am happy about this result because it leaves us with a good chance of qualifying for the 2019 AFCON,” Tanzania FA President Wallace Karia told KweséESPN.

“As President of Tanzania Football, I am very proud of the boys.”

Both teams had chances to score but were wasteful, with Tanzania’s Mbwana Samatta missing two, and Emmanuel Okwi and Joseph Benson Ochaya missing one each for the Cranes.

On Sunday, bottom-placed Cape Verde, who lost their first game 1-0 at home to Uganda last year, will be back in action against Lesotho in Maseru, and could leapfrog Tanzania into second place. Uganda will host Lesotho on October 9, while Tanzania are away in Cape Verde.