Amuneke urges Young Taifa Stars to improve

Tanzania chief coach Emmanuel Amuneke, said hosts of the 2019 U17 Africa Cup of Nations need to improve after they lost to Uganda in a regional qualifiers.

“We lost 3-1 to Uganda in the semi-final,

“But the most important thing is we have already qualified for the U17 championship proper being the host country.

“We can only improve on that performance.”

Amuneke, aside being the head coach of Tanzania’s senior national team, The Taifa Stars, also supervises all other Tanzanian age-group national teams.

“We must have to work hard we have seen our areas of deficiencies and as humans try to correct them,” he said.

“Of course, we must have to do our best and leave the rest to God.

“We (Tanzania) hosted the (East African) play-off to test run their facilities and organisational readiness for the African championship.

“The Junior Taifa Stars equally participated in the tournament to assess their readiness to take on the best in Africa.

“It’s all good and fair. At the end of the day, we will take the positives and move forward.”