Amorighoye: From resolving bank fraud to fulfilment

Losing her father at 16 has kept the Managing Director, Ayzer Centre(a Lekki-based finance firm) Mrs Anita Amarighoye on her toes till date. The effect of that tragic loss aided her journey from an army barracks where she grew up to the peak of banking profession. She shares her experiences with nuggets to be treasured.

Military background

I come from a military background. I can be called a “Barrack girl”. This helped me acquire the virtues of focus, tenacity, and discipline. In my teenage years, I learned to live in a large family setting where I got to understand the benefits of selflessness and making myself available for the growth of others. I was nicknamed “Miss Fix It” because I loved helping people solve their problems. I derive joy from knowing my input could make a change. My problem-solving nature was further groomed when I studied Mathematics and Computer Science as a first degree. I carried on with these virtues throughout my stay in the corporate world. I believe this nature helped in carrying on with the vision of Ayzer Centre.

Lessons from tragedies

Tragic incidents in life sometimes make or mar a person. I lost my father shortly after I finished my Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, SSCE and it was a whole new beginning. My young widowed mum strove to provide for us in her best possible way, even though she had to cater for the three of us. All of us entered the university at once. I was the youngest but I understood our circumstances. I had to get my priorities in right. I chose to deny myself of some “niceties” by ensuring that I stayed focused to show gratitude for every investment my mother would make in me. This was a defining point in my life because I was barely 16 and wanted to live my teens out but here I was, defining strategies for my life. I am thankful it paid off. I got good grades and kick-started my career without delay. Life got me to understand how to set my eyes on the prize and press for it continuously even with some hard knocks along the way. It also taught me the value of nurturing relationships.

Self-made barriers

In life, people can do all the right things and still miss the goal. Additionally, I am a very self-conscious person. I always know what I have to do as well as the sacrifices to be made to get to where I want to be. For instance, I am quite cautious about how I represent myself anywhere. That is the reason I take extra precaution to ensure a good representation. One of the things I appreciate most is providing feedback about my activities because it gives me an opportunity for self-improvement. Mediocrity grows when people want everything to be convenient and easy. The other thing I can say is that I took a lot of faith-based steps in my career. That helped me to launch out into the deep and take on challenges that were very daunting and above my skills set. To me, promotion should be the reward for demonstrating ability in higher responsibility, not just meeting objectives. Leaning on my spiritual understanding made me see limitation and impossibility as self-made barriers.

Missed opportunities

There is a watchword I use to guide myself and advise my mentees. I often tell them never to fear adversity for in the midst of it lies prosperity. Given this, I have had some very exciting times but one that comes to mind is when I built a very key relationship while trying to resolve a potential bank fraud. I met my husband. Life is a learning curve and is guided by perspectives. When someone thinks of missed opportunities as regrets, the person loses the chance to appreciate the underlying lessons that the situation affords. Nobody can choose what people and life throw at her but it is up to the person to determine her response. With the benefit of hindsight, I see most of my seeming disappointments turning out for my good. Just imagine life being so predictable to the extent that someone could predetermine the outcome of every situation that affects her. That would be pretty boring. I consider building a business or a career as nurturing a baby. As a new mother, a woman takes guidance from sources she feels have expertise in her area of need. This is also how I regard mentorship for entrepreneurs. There is no right mentor, but finding the best fit requires someone to first understand her Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats, SWOT. After that, finding individuals and collaborative environments that can help achieve personal objectives can be done. Mentorship is critical to growth. Lately, we see more communities mentoring their members not necessarily through hand-holding but bonding and shared perspectives. Through it succour, direction and counseling are provided.

Skills and our shared passion

Ayzer is a Hebrew word which means “Helper”. Over the years my team and I have come to appreciate the potential stored in people we meet. That has created vast opportunity for some people and for our country at large. We have a teeming and enterprising young population to be envied. We have also seen a lot of small businesses scaling and competing favourably in the global market. Taking a closer look at them as well as other startups that have attained globally relevance, one will find a familiar trend. The trend is that though they started out with an idea and mixed passion to birth that idea, they also had a ‘Helper’ along the line to support them by giving the needed guidance and resources. This will enable them to maximize their opportunities and develop viable products and services. The founders at Ayzer have a shared perspective that many home-grown businesses have the potential to become globally relevant, achieve sustainability as well as overcome the perennial challenges entrepreneurs encounter when doing business in our clime. Armed with that understanding, we came together, pooling our various skills and our shared passion to birth the Ayzer Centre for Entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurship skills

For us at Ayzer, our singular goal is to help individuals and businesses, be better positioned to achieve their strategic objectives. Our approach to achieving this is by focusing on three key areas of business need, finance, technology, and building entrepreneurship skills. In doing this, we facilitate capacity building and advisory services. We are also grooming a business community where we provide shared spaces to drive innovation and collaboration, encourage mentorship and related activities among our members. We also organise networking events locally and overseas that address business development and leisure.

Clear understanding

At the corporate level and individually we are engaged in various schemes and programmes to give startups the leverage in understanding and grooming the necessary skills required for running a business beyond technical ability.

Getting a clear understanding of the key ingredients businesses require to succeed and driving them effectively are major hurdles to scale, because it largely predicts their fortunes.

Every business must have a clear grasp of these two elements: Strategy and Structure.

Developing the right strategy helps the business to stay on track. Leaders should think like a navigator on a ship. They should keep building on their strategy to be able to create a niche.

It also pays to focus overtly on competition rather than on providing solutions to customer needs.

The structure of any business validates the opportunity and ensures its operability.We’re committed to driving the focus on these two cardinal needs in the emerging ventures we have worked with.