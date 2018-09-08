Lagos RTEAN passes vote of confidence in its National President

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Lagos State Chapter, on Friday pledged its support to the leadership of Alhaji Musa Isiwele, as the the National President of the association.

Alhaji Musa Muhammed, the State Chairman of the association, told newsmen in Lagos that this was part of the association’s resolutions on the leadership crisis.

Newsmen report a faction of the association had on Wednesday announced the removal of the national president over alleged infractions, including violation of the union’s constitution

Muhammed said, “The National Executive Council (NEC) of our association under the leadership of Alhaji Musa Isiwele remains intact, having been elected for five years term starting from April 2018.”

According to him, Lagos State chapter of the association has resolved to stay clear of the illegal actions being taken by the former National Secretary-General, Mr Eriyo Osapamwan.

“The entire RTEAN Lagos State chapter passes vote of confidence in the leadership of the current national executive under the leadership of Alhaji Musa Isiwele.

“All members of the association in Lagos State have resolved that no caretaker committee will be honoured or allowed to destabilise the association in the state.

“The association promises its unflinching support to the Lagos State Government and all security agents to maintain utmost peace in the state,” Muhammed said.

He said that the association condemned the said leadership change through acts of banditry and militancy, and “we totally reject such action”.

The chairman said that the purported expulsion, dissolution and pronouncements through the said action was ” illegal, null and avoid and of no effects”.

Muhammed said that the process of expulsion in the association was a constitutional process and must be followed before any member could be declared expelled.

The chairman said that the allegation of fraud and corruption levelled against the national president has not been established by any committee of investigation.

“The purported acting president has been dismissed from the association from since 2017 and he has no constitutional right to call or organise any meeting.

“The national president and other national executive members were attending official meeting with the Bank of Industry in Lagos the day the purported illegal expulsion took place.

“So, the illegal act should be disregarded by members of the general public and security agents,” he said.

