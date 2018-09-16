AMCVA nominated movie ‘Witness Box’ premieres at NBA Conference

By Ayo Onikoyi

Witness Box took center stage at the NBA Conference 2018 held at the International Conference Center in Abuja. It was indeed a big platform to showcase the movie which features Nollywood heavyweights such as Sola Sobowale, Wale Ojo, Chiwetalu Agu, Keira Hewatch, Femi Branch, Otunba Tunji Sotimirin, Soni and Betty Irabor, ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Ahneeka and others.

Beyond the strength of the movie, it could easily be understood and that was the hallmark of the day at the event which had over 2000 audience. The movie talks about the challenges of our time which is centered around work and family. Witness Box has a legal touch and style with an in-depth life story.

Sola Sobowale, Denrele and a host of others were present in Abuja for the much anticipated premiere which had a major buzz during the Abuja exclusive show.