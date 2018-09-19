Ambode’s alleged second term ambition suspension, a hoax, says source

Lagos – A top aide to Gov.Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Wednesday said the alleged suspension of the governor’s second term ambition was a hoax.

The aide, who spoke anonymously, said that the news making the rounds that Ambode had shelved his ambition of a second term return to office was untrue.



According to reports being circulated, the governor has decided after due considerations and consultations, to suspend campaign for second term as the executive governor of Lagos state.

In the same report, the governor was alleged to have said, “I hereby endorse Jide Sanwo-Olu to represent our party for the office of the executive governor of Lagos state.”

However, the source who debunked the report, said it was a hoax, untrue and a totally false report.

“The governor is still very much interested to continue his good works in the state.

“He means well for the state and he believes there is still a lot to be achieved.

“This he hopes to consolidate upon if he is re-elected,” the source said.

The source said that Ambode still remained the most credible candidate for the state’s number one seat, who cannot be compared to any other candidate hoping to vie.

NAN reports that the state’s political scene had been embroiled in a lot of controversy which had heated up the polity as the incumbent governor appears to have fallen out of favour with a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bola Tinubu and chieftains of the party.

Events emanating from the seemingly unhealthy relationship has resulted in some sort of media war and divisions among groups and supporters of Ambode and the party leader.

Making the scenario more interesting is the declaration to run for office of governor on the stable of APC by Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu, the General Manager, Lagos State Development Property Corporation (LSDPC) and a former Commissioner for Works in the state, Mr Femi Hamzat.

With the party’s primaries coming up in earnest, it makes the situation even more dicey for the incumbent governor. (NAN)