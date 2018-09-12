Ambode, role model to youths – Boys scout chief

…Appoints Lagos Gov Patron, Peace Ambassador

Commissioner of Lagos State Scout Council, Chief Jonathan Tawose on Wednesday conferred the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode as the Patron of Lagos State Council of Scout Association of Nigeria, saying the decision was based on his leadership qualities and being a good role model for the Nigerian youths.

Tawose, who spoke at the investiture of the Governor as Patron of the Scout Council, held at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, said the Scout Association, as a non-religious and non-political international organization, has the vision to build the youths of today into responsible leaders of tomorrow, adding that it was gratifying to note that Governor Ambode’s activities align with the vision to give better tomorrow for young ones.

“We are aware of the Governor’s hardwork, dedication and above all total devotion to the emancipation of mankind. The Governor is a model to Nigerian youths with his show of exemplary leadership qualities.

“Once again, we congratulate you (Ambode) most warmly on all your achievements and we must say that the Governor is blessed with good administrators who are assisting him to ensure that Lagos State remains the number one State in Nigeria,” Tawose said.

Responding, Governor Ambode seized the occasion to unveil a strategic program to support voluntary youth associations and Non-governmental Organizations with the necessary empowerment to better perform their role to inculcate right virtues and discipline needed to prepare younger ones for leadership.

He said as the bedrock of societal development, it was important for adequate measures to be firmed up to properly train the youths which, according to him, would in turn have positive effect on the nation.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to urge all our youths to take advantage of the efforts of the State Government and well meaning organizations creating safe spaces which promote discipline, moral and healthy competition to better their lives. We believe strongly that the youths are the bedrock of societal development and if a youth is educated, trained and empowered, he or she is built; and if you build the youths, you build a nation.

“On this note, the Government has decided to support the cause of Voluntary Youth Organisations (Uniformed and Non-Uniformed) registered with the State. We will make financial donations to these organisations including but not limited to the Boys Scouts, Girls Guide, Brigade – Boys and Girls, Sheriff Guard and the Red Cross.”

While explaining the need for the support, the Governor said it was important for a platform to be created for the youths of today to be better leaders of tomorrow, and such required proper training.

“We are supporting these voluntary organisations in order for us to promote what they stand for and use it to inculcate discipline and also mentoring for leadership to our younger ones. We would actively now participate in what is going on in all these organisations.

“It is time for us to create that old platform to redirect the energies of younger people to positive things and so we need to scale up the activities of voluntary organisations like the Scout Association so that we create an alternative for the younger ones and make them the real successors to whatever it is that we are doing, Governor Ambode said.

The Governor, who appreciated the Scout Council for honouring and identifying with the programmes of his administration toward the betterment of human lives in the State, said it was also instructive to note that the association ranked among the leading voluntary organizations established to inculcate virtues of discipline, leadership, patriotism and community service in the youths.

“Voluntary organizations such as Scout Association which comprise young people provide a strong platform to promote unity and mental co-existence which are critical to the survival, growth and development of our nation. Unfortunately, in the recent past, Voluntary Youth Organizations have not been as vibrant as they used to be.

“There is therefore an urgent need to do a self- appraisal of the current state of these organizations and develop strategies that will improve their relevance within the context of modern realities. I urge you to stay true to your highly encouraging vision statement which says that “By 2023 Scouting will be the world’s leading educational youth movement, enabling 100 million young people to be active citizens creating positive change in their communities and in the world based on shared values”.

The Governor, as part of the event, was also conferred with the award of Ambassador of Peace for the Scout Association of Nigeria, while the Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule was also invested as the Grand Matron of Lagos State chapter of Nigerian Girls Guide.