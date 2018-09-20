Ambode: Oshiomhole meets APC Govs, says no cause for alarm

…bows to Govs on indirect primaries

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Despite reported plans by a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ditch the Lagos state Governor, Akinwumi Ambode for another candidate in the September 29 governorship primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, the national leadership of the party has said all is well with its Lagos state chapter.

National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole gave the assurance Wednesday night at the Imo state Governor’s Lodge after several hours of meeting with state governors elected on the platform of the party.

“Now, the attempt to say an embattled governor…….there is no APC Governor that is embattled and because we are democratic, the best way to measure democracy is the presence of more than one person showing interest in an office. That does not make any other person embattled. But, of course, the media can create this impression that there is an earthquake in Lagos; there is no earthquake. At every level, I have seen people claiming that in one or two offices there was no opposition. In every other office we have more than one candidate expressing interest. Those people who are currently occupying those positions are not by reasons of those new expressions of interests embattled.

“Three, to say that you have never seen Lagos State Governor in our meetings is to the extent that your lens is blurred. My records and minutes of our meetings will show the participation of Lagos State Governor in all the meetings in which he has been invited. But like some other Governors, some meetings have coincided with some other activities.

There is no Governor including my humble self when I was a Governor, I didn’t manage to achieve 100 percent attendance. Even in Parliament, there are minimum requirements, so I don’t think it is fair to suggest that you have not seen somebody here because of anything.

I think our party in Lagos is at peace, there are conversations going on at the ward level across the 8,500 wards or there about across the country; conversations are going on within the APC family.

Conversations are going on in each of the 774 Local Governments across the country. Our party members are negotiating, they are persuading, they are doing compromises, and they are competing, because we are progressing.

Across the 36 states, our party activities are at their peak and that is how it is even at the centre. So, it will be unfair for anyone out of his own prejudice to label anyone as embattled or being pressured. Everyone has been active”, he stated.