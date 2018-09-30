Ambode : APC consists of fraudsters, election riggers -PDP

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said having reviewed the world press conference addressed by Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode; it has come to the conclusion that the All Progressives Congress, APC, consists of fraudsters and election riggers.

Governor Ambode had in the press conference stated that his opponent in the race, Babajide Sanwoolu, was arrested for spending fake dollars in the United States.

Governor Ambode further stated that Sanwoolu was detained in America on account of the alleged crime.

In a statement signed by the spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said, “By this, the whole world can see that the APC is nothing but a den of fraudsters and corrupt persons who not only cheated their way to power through lies and propaganda in 2015 but have also continued to bleed and defraud our nation with sleaze and massive corruption in very high places.

“That is why the APC will have no scruples to project persons of questionable character and those with allegations of corruption hanging on the necks as their National Chairman and governorship aspirants.

“We challenge President Muhammadu Buhari to show his claimed integrity by ordering an open investigation into this huge allegation against his party’s governorship aspirant.”