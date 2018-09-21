Ambode, Adams rally to end 150-yr old myths

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—IN a bid to end over 150 years myth, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, would join thousands of tourists to celebrate the 2018 Kayokayo Festival in Epe Lagos.

Ambode and Adams, who would chair the festival that climaxes tomorrow, were expected to join the Olu of Epe Kingdom, Oba Shefiu Adewale, to showcase the culture, hospitality and correct the myths that Kayokayo festival was for Muslims alone.

Adewale, who championed the re-emergence of the festival in Epe, stressed that aside heralding New Islamic Year calendar of 1440, it also commemorates King Kosoko’s arrival to Epe in 1851, saying, this festival is open to both Muslims and Christians.

He said: “King Dosumu’s arrival was at night. And at this time, there was no electricity. The two main source of illumination was either natural, Sun and moon, or through the use of Etufu (a traditional torch). This was the lifestyle then. And the culture has been re-modernised.”

According to him, the period also serves as time to position Epe as next tourism hub in Nigeria and celebrate communal bond; sharing abundant food to all.

Earlier, Baa-meto of Epe, Alh. Saliu Okulu, hinted that other dignitaries expected at the event were: Erelu of Lagos, Dr. Abiola Dosunmu, traditional rulers across the country as well as Fuji musician, Sulaimon Alao (popularly called Malaika), Queen Salawa Abeni and Sugar Boy.

Okulu, who also doubles as Coordinator, 2018 Kayokayo committee, added that tourist and other dignitaries would be led in a royal visit to historical sites including house previously occupied by Colonial Masters, King Kosoko’s disembarking point and boat (replical) used in 1851.