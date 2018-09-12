Amapakabo may replace Salisu Yusuf

Barring any last minute calculation coach Imama Amapakabo, will be offered a contract by the Nigeria Football Federation to replace Salisu Yusuf as the chief coach of the Super Eagles.

The former Rangers coach is currently an assistant coach and is only entitled to receiving match bonus and allowances but that could change if he gets to sign a contract to replace Yusuf who was banned for one year after he was found culpable in a bribe for jersey scandal.

Imama, who guided Enugu Rangers to an historic NPFL championship two years ago, has been an assistant to Yusuf both in the Eagles and the CHAN Eagles.

As Eagles chief coach, he will also be in charge of the country’s U23 team, who are billed to play an U23 AFCON qualifier in November.