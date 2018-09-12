Amaechi speaks on CCECC scholarships scandal, says Nigerians shouldn’t complain

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who is accused of manipulating foreign scholarships offered by a government contractor, has defended the selection process that benefited only people nominated by him and other senior officials.

In his first public comments on the matter since it was exposed by online portal, Premium Times, in July, Amaechi dismissed widespread criticisms that trailed the process, saying what mattered was that Nigerians were given the opportunity to be trained in China, and not how they were selected.

The scholarships were offered by a Chinese construction firm, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC.

The scholarship involved the sponsorship of over 40 Nigerian undergraduate students in Chinese universities to study railway engineering. The company said it was part of its social corporate responsibilities, CSR.

Rather than make the scholarship available to all eligible Nigerian youth, the scholarship slots were allegedly shared among wards of select government ministers and other top public officials.

The top officials, who benefitted were identified in a document used by the construction firm, CCECC, to permit selected candidates to participate in the scholarship interview.

But Amaechi told newsmen at a briefing in Abuja that Nigerians shouldn’t question the selection of candidates, but should be happy to have people trained to take over from CCECC.

He initially declined to comment on the controversy, but did after answering other questions journalists asked him.

“the answer to this thing is simple, CCECC has granted us scholarship, how they got their candidates, ask them. I’ve seen the first batch in China. Instead of asking how we chose the candidates, they should ask us about the policy.

“The policy is that when they come they build roads. Rivers state government house is still being maintained by Julius Berger, is that good? It’s something that any Nigerian should be able to maintain.

“To maintain that place, Julius Berger comes every day and they are paid every month. The month you don’t pay them, you won’t see them.

“If you allow the railway people go without them providing scholarship, when they finish and they go, when the train breaks down, you will see that the workers would be sweating but we are very sure that at the end of the day, before the Chinese leaves, they must have trained our men to take over this thing and that is what is critical not how we chose the candidates.”