Alleged N2.5 bn theft: Aisha Buhari’s ADC’s family confirms release of son

…DSS yet to speak on release

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Barely three days after being handed over by the police to the Department of State Services, the Aide-de-Camp to the wife of the President, Sani Baba-Inna, was reportedly released from detention on Thursday morning.

He was handed over to the DSS by the police on Tuesday after being detained last weekend over the diversion of N2.5 billion cash which he allegedly collected on behalf of the wife of the president.

Although the DSS was yet to comment on the latest development as at last night, the family of the detainee admitted that their son had been released.

“He has just been released and I am on my way to see him,” Sani’s elder brother, Farouq Baba-Inna, said on Thursday but provided no further details as to where he met his brother and how his condition was.

The spokesman for the DSS, Mr. Peter Afunanya, could not be reached for confirmation of the release of the suspect as at the time of filing the report last night.

But the uncertainty surrounding the arrest and detention of Baba-Inna notwithstanding, the Peoples Democratic Party has taken a swipe at the President, saying that the allegation had blighted the administration’s anti-corruption fight.

The Peoples Democratic Party said, “Buhari by now must have learnt that Nigerians are not buying the lame denial by our first lady, who had rushed to town to disown her detained security aide, Sani Baba Inna, just because the lid is off the can of worms.

“This scandal has further vindicated the stand of the PDP that President Buhari presides over a government of corruption, where his close relatives, officials and a cabal of associates are enmeshed in sleazy deals but parading as saints. It is instructive to note that the first lady has already admitted that her detained security aide defrauded “unsuspecting associates and officials”, a position which inadvertently exposes the attempt by the police to conceal the matter.

“Since the First Lady, in her statement, confessed that her security aide defrauded “unsuspecting associates and officials”, the PDP demands that the aide de promptly docked in an open court and given the opportunity to defend himself and expose his accomplices in the alleged fraud.

“It is common knowledge that aides of former presidents and those of former first ladies are currently facing trial in open court over similar allegations and this should not be an exception”.