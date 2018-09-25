Alleged N 2.5 bn theft: Police hand over Aisha Buhari’s ADC to DSS

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services has taken into custody the Aide-de-Camp to the wife of the President, Mr. Sani Baba-Inna, over his alleged diversion of N2.5 billion cash donation meant for Aisha Buhari.

The Spokesman for the DSS, Mr. Peter Afunanya, confirmed to Vanguard on Tuesday that Baba-Inna, a Chief Superintendent of Police, was handed over to the agency by the police.

“We took custody of the ADC for further investigation, having been transferred to us by the police,” Afunanya said.

“ It is true that he is with us and we are going to carry out our investigation,” the spokesman said but did not give further details.

It will be recalled that the president’s wife’s aide was detained since last weekend over alleged diversion of the huge amount but the police said they did not find any such amount either in his known bank accounts from the raid on his Abuja residence.

The police verdict reportedly angered Mrs. Buhari, who sought the transfer of the suspected aide to the DSS for further grilling to determine the whereabouts of the alleged missing cash.

The cash is said to have been donated by top-ranking and influential persons in the country to the number one woman in the country for undisclosed purposes.

But Baba-Inna has denied ever receiving or keeping such amount on behalf of Mrs. Buhari.