Nigeria needs $3trn to address infrastructure deficit—Labour

—We inherited 106 abandoned projects–FG

—-As NUCECFWW says industries bear 90% of electricity needs

ABUJA – THE organised labour on Thursday said that the country needs $3 trillion to address its infrastructure deficit.

This is as the Federal Government has said that it inherited over 106 abandoned projects when the government came on board in 2015.

Meantime, the National Union of Civil Engineering Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers, NUCECFWW, has lamented that industries and home owners bear the heavy brunt of providing for more than 90 percent of their electricity needs through personal electricity generating sets.

Speaking at the 40th Anniversary of NUCECFWW tagged Infrastructure Summit in Abuja, National President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba said the country needs $3 trillion in the next 26 years to turn around infrastructure.

He said this involves $100 billion investment annually, stressing that corruption and lack of priority in executing projects were responsible for abandoned projects in the country.

Commenting on minimum wage, Wabba said right from the period negotiations started on minimum wage, every commodities have increased and threatened that the organised labour will not back down in its demand for new minimum wage.

Also Speaking, the Minister of Water Resources Suleiman Adamu said the present administration met a terrible situation when it came on board.

According to him, “I inherited 106 abandoned projects, some abandoned for 20 years. But today we have been able to prioritize these projects. All the project’s we have been doing are inherited projects.”

In his address, National President of NUCECFWW, Amechi Asugwuni industries and home owners bear the heavy brunt of providing for more than 90 percent of their electricity needs through personal electricity generating sets.

He said, “This will certainly lead to high cost of production of local made goofs and services and thereby discouraging foreign and indigenous investors.

“It is an overt reality that for Nigeria economy to thrive sufficiently in the face of its rising population index, it requires critical infrastructure, which include and not limited to efficient transportation system such as railways, ports, roads, bridges, airport and such other transportation infrastructure needed to promote agricultural produce and other local made goods that will in turn boost our GDP.”