ALGON moves to curb multiple taxation, sacks revenue consultants

ENUGU — IN an effort to eradicate multiple taxation in all states of Nigeria, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, has sacked all revenue consultants/coordinators for local government annual taxes and levies.

ALGON said that in reality, the so called revenue consultants compound problems of taxation and do not remit money to the council authorities.

It therefore notified the general public that there were no more revenue consultants or coordinators for all councils in Nigeria.

ALGON President, Gambo Tanko Kagara said the association has constituted a task force, headed by Hon Mohammed Abubakar on the issue of annual vehicle taxes/levies collected by local government councils in Nigeria.

Chairman of the special taskforce, Hon. Mohammed Abubakar said in Enugu that Kagara has directed that the state coordinators of the taskforce be inaugurated to effectively checkmate the activities of unscrupulous persons masquerading as revenue consultants.

“The problem is that most of these persons that call themselves revenue consultants are merely consulting for themselves. Whatever revenue they generate does not get to the coffers of local governments; so they go about duping people and collecting levies from unsuspecting motorists. All these amount to multiple taxation which drastically affect the ease of doing business in parts of the country.”