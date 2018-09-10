Alake urges politicians to put people first

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, on Monday urged politicians to think more of the interest of the people they represent, rather than theirs.

Gbadebo said this while addressing a news conference in his palace in Abeokuta, as part of activities lined up for his 75th birthday anniversary.

He said that the country would be more developed if politicians respond to the yearnings of the people, calling on them to ensure they keep to their promises.

The monarch said politicians should not see politics as a do or die affair, but learn to tolerate one another for the best interest of the country.

“Politicians should think about what will benefit the people and not things that will benefit them.

“They should tolerate one another, and if we do the needful, there will be peace in the country,’’ he said.

The traditional ruler said that his greatest achievement was the unity and peace among his people, adding that the unity among the Egbas had always been their strength.

He, therefore, called on the people to ensure the promotion of Egba culture and also patronise locally-made products, saying it would enhance the progress and development of the society.

The royal father commended Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun for the massive infrastructure development across the state.

He said he believed the governor’s successor would do better.

The activities lined up for the celebration of the monarch’s birthday include visit to charity homes as well as conferment of honours and chieftaincy titles on 11 Egba sons and daughters.