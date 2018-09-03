Akwa Ibom APC leaders turn down Akpabio’s appointment as leader

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Akwa Ibom State have turned down Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s proposal to empower the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom State as the leader of the party in the state.

The stakeholders at a meeting attended by several stakeholders also turned down a proposal to make Akpabio the alternate leader or deputy leader of the caucus in the state.

Comrade Oshiomhole had at Akpabio’s public declaration for the APC on August 8 had described him as an uncommon defector and appointed him as the new leader of the state caucus.

Oshiomhole’s pronouncement, however, stirred mutterings given the fact that many of the leaders of the party in the state had at one time or the other had issues with Akpabio as governor of the state between 2007 and 2015.

At the meeting of the caucus in Uyo penultimate weekend, where Akpabio was introduced to the caucus, the proposal of Akpabio becoming the leader was immediately trashed multiple sources at that meeting told Vanguard.

“We told him that we have a leader and that leader is Etiebet and that he has to take his position on the cue as this is not PDP,” one party leader present at the meeting said.

“We also told him that he cannot be the alternate leader and that in the absence of Etiebet he cannot act as leader,” another source said.

Many of those who came to the meeting said that it was an opportunity to size up the former governor who in the course of his eight years in power exerted a political dominion that forced many of his contemporaries in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP into the opposition where he joined them last August.