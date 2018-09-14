Akwa Ibom: Akpanudoedehe kicks as Etiebet pushes Ekere

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

SOME chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Akwa Ibom State have kicked against alleged plots to adopt the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Obong Nsima Ekere, as the consensus candidate for the gubernatorial position.

Former military governor of Ogun State, Group Capt. Sam Ewang (rted) and former minister of state, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator John Akpanudoedehe who is also a governorship aspirant on the party’s platform in a statement signed on behalf of the 31 local government chapter chairmen and 329 ward chairmen vowed to resist the move.

They expressed disappointment with the leader of the party in the state, Chief Don Etiebet for allegedly introducing impunity into the party.

They warned that if a level playing field was not given to all contestants of elective positions as was agreed during the last stakeholders’ meeting held a few weeks ago, that the APC in the state would be a disaster.

“The situation is that the elders under the leadership of Chief Don Etiebet sat down a few weeks ago and agreed on one, that the APC in Akwa Ibom State would use direct primaries where every member of the party will be given the opportunity to select who will be the governorship candidate. Therefore the direct primaries announced by the State Working Committee must be upheld.

“And two, that according to the party constitution there is no zoning. Unfortunately, some of us have discovered that some leaders and elders particularly those who have flowed into the APC from PDP after the presidential election of 2015 have decided to destroy the party by bringing impunity into the party.

“And we have decided with the 31 chapter chairmen and 329 ward chairmen of APC to resist their disastrous moves including the claim that the national party has anointed Nsima Ekere as the only governorship candidate out of so many other aspirants when there has not been any primary.

“We doubt that their claim came from the national leadership of the party. However, if it came from them, we wish to advise that such arrangement will never be acceptable by the people. But if they insist they should know that the APC in Akwa Ibom is finished because it is unacceptable and a betrayal of the trust of the people and will be rejected in every ramification “, they warned.

They, however, pledged to always support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari despite the bad politicking in Akwa Ibom State chapter of the party.

“It is unfortunate, the respect we thought we could give Chief Don Etiebet by making him the leader of the party in the state, we now discover that he cannot hold grounds for the people,”

Chief Don Etiebet Leader of the party in the state and national caucus member, had during the endorsement of Nsima Ekere on Tuesday by Eket senatorial district presented the nomination and Expression of Interest forms to Ekere which according to him were purchased by leaders of the party across the state.

Etiebet had added that though the APC in the state was yet to agree on direct primary or consensus arrangement for picking its governorship candidate, the stakeholders and member of the party in the three senatorial districts have however endorsed Ekere for the governorship.