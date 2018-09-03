Akure killings: Police, NSCDC bicker over alleged shielding of suspected killer

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—TWO security agencies in Ondo State are at war over the whereabouts of a suspect, who allegedly shot dead a woman in Akure, the Ondo State capital, last week.

While the State Police Command is accusing the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, of shielding the suspect said to be an NSCDC officer, NSCDC claimed that the suspect is not attached to the state command.

Recall that the death of the woman, identified as Mama Delta, allegedly shot to death by NSCDC officer last week Wednesday, sparked off a violent protest across the state capital last week.

The deceased was among the family and friends accompanying another deceased person, a bricklayer to the cemetery, Yakubu Lasisi, was also killed in an accident involving another NSCDC officer in Akure.

The State Police Command Spokesperson, Femi Joseph, yesterday, expressed concern that the sister security agency had failed to produce the suspect for interrogation five days after he allegedly committed the offence, which he said had made it difficult for the police to commence investigation into the matter.

He said: “We need the suspect, to interrogate him, but he has not been produced. We are still expecting NSCDC to produce him. We have served them formally to produce the suspect but up till this time, we have not heard from them.”

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Ondo NSCDC command, Oladapo Samuel, who had during the week denied the involvement of the officer of the command in the alleged killing, said he was not in the town and could not say anything about the development.

He claimed the suspect was not attached to the state but came from Abuja.

Samuel told newsmen: ”I am not in town now. I will find out when I get to the office tomorrow (today).”