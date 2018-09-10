Akanu Ibiam Airport: South-East Governors’ Forum want continued FG collaboration

South-East Governors’ Forum have expressed the hope of continued collaboration with the Federal Government in the operation of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, considering the “monumental attachment” of Ndigbo to the facility.

Mr Michael Uduah, the Director, Media and Communication of the forum, said this during joint a press briefing with `I Tour Africa’, a hospitality outfit, in Enugu on Monday.

The South-East Governors’ Forum is collaborating with `I Tour Africa’ to mark five years of unbroken international flight by Ethiopian Airline to Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu.

“Akanu Ibiam is a monument to the South-East; Ndigbo have a monumental attachment to it and we take interest in the state of affairs in the airport.

“It took the intervention of the South-East governments to attract the airport. We are glad the Federal Government is up and doing and have responded to its state of affairs so far.”

He said that the Ebonyi Government and all the states in the zone, had shown deep concerns to issues relating to the airport.

Earlier, Mr Wilson Ugwu, the Coordinator of the hospitality outfit, said that the organisation was collaborating the forum, hospitality industries, among others, to celebrate the five years of international flight to the airport.

Ugwu recalled that the first international flight by Ethiopian Airline touched down at the airport on Aug. 23, 2013.

“On Sept. 13, we will mark the five years of this epoch-making event with key players in the sector.

“We want to use the celebration to unite and showcase that Ndigbo have so much to offer the people of our dear country and that the airport is our only gateway to the outside world.”

Ugwu said that besides the governors of the zone, other key dignitaries expected at the event would include Chief Nnia Nwodo, the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, who would also chair the event.

Others are Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Chief Arthur Eze, a business mogul, and former Aviation Minister Fedilia Njeze.

He said that Mr Nnamdi Udo, a former Managing Director, Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), would deliver the keynote address.