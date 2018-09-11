Ajimobi, Oyo State APC move towards rancour-free primaries

Ibadan – Ahead of the forthcoming primaries of the party, All Progressives Congress(APC) in Oyo State has intensified efforts at ensuring a rancour free process.

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of the state, including the state party executive members, on Tuesday met with stakeholders at the party’s secretariat in furtherance of efforts towards achieving a smooth process.



“We are here in continuation of our efforts at promoting and enhancing the progress as well as unity of the party.

“All these efforts no doubt have shown that APC parades the highest number of aspirants and the best quality,” he said.

Ajimobi at the meeting, urged the governorship aspirants to reach some understanding among themselves to prune their numbers to three for less cumbersome primaries.

“You all have, during the series of meetings held, confirmed to us that you want us to pick one of you. We won’t support consensus, so no one will accuse us of imposition.

“Much as we appreciate competition, commitment and willingness to serve the people, our prayers is to have rancour free primaries.

“We thank our governorship aspirants for agreeing to reach some understanding among themselves and prune their numbers to three for indirect primaries,” he said.

The governor said that traitors in the APC had defected to other parties, while the patriots are back in the party.

He expressed gratitude to the aspirants, whom he said displayed commitment, decency and courage towards enhancing the unity as well as progress of the party.

The governor said that the party had turned round the fortunes of the country through quality leadership from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reported that the party also adopted the indirect mode of primaries through a motion moved by a governorship aspirant, Mr Ayodeji Kareem.

The motion was seconded by Mr Segun Taiwo, a former House of Representatives member from the state.

The governor, the State Chairman of the party, Chief Akin Oke, APC state executive members and some party leaders held series of closed-door meetings with the aspirants.

Among the governorship aspirants present were Dr Olusola Ayandele, Mr Joseph Tegbe, Mr Isaac Omodewu, Mr Olalekan Alli, Mr Kehinde Olaosebikan, Dr Azeez Adeduntan and Mr Soji Eniade.(NAN)