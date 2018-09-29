Ajimobi heads APC to National Convention C’ttee

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole will inaugurate a 21-member National Convention Committee headed by the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi on Saturday.



The national convention, which holds on October 6 would essentially be an avenue to affirm the sole candidacy of the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The yet-to-be inaugurated committee has Borno governor, Kashim Shettima as Vice Chairman and Hadiza Bala Usman as Secretary.

A Friday night statement by the acting spokesman of the party, Yekini Nabena listed other committee members are Babatunde Fashola, Audu Ogbeh, Nasiru El-Rufai, Rochas Okorocha, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Others are Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Godwin Obaseki, Simon Lalong, Sen. Emma Anosike, Hajia Hauwa Sule, Timipre Sylva, Barr. Sharon Ikeazor, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu Tijani, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Hon. Stella Okotete and Mrs Paulen Tallen.