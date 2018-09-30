Aiteo’s Peters is Forbes Oil & Gas Leader of the Year

International business leader and founder of Aiteo Group, Benedict Peters, has emerged ‘Africa’s Oil and Gas Leader of the Year’ at Forbes’ Best of Africa Gala held at Forbes Headquarters, New York, United States.



The award acknowledged Peters’ significant contribution to oil and gas development in Africa by visionary leadership, distinguished service and transformational realignment of a sector dominated by international oil companies, according to a statement by Aiteo Group, yesterday.

The Forbes award also recognised Peters’ commitment to improving the lives of people and societies across Africa by philanthropic engagement.

While presenting the award, Mike Perlis, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Forbes Media, said, “Recipients are singled out for their work in bringing prosperity to all 55 countries of the African continent.”

Dedicating the award to Aiteo employees worldwide, Peters said: “The acknowledgement by Forbes as ‘Oil and Gas Leader of 2018’ is inspiring. It means a lot to me and the entire Aiteo Group. I am delighted that the international community recognises our contribution towards Africa’s self-sufficiency in energy and our aspiration to become a reference point for indigenous capacity in oil and gas.”

He added: “This award motivates us to broaden our vision for the continent, despite all odds, and accelerate her economic transformation. We believe that Africa has what it takes to lead the world and we will continue to push the frontiers of development through our investments in people and technology. The success of our oil and gas upstream subsidiary proves that the future we envision in Africa rests to a large extent in the hands of Africans.”

Peters had ventured into the oil and gas sector as an entrepreneur in 1999 and initially traded mainly in the downstream sector. According to the statement, Aiteo is currently the highest-producing indigenous oil exploration and production company in Nigeria.