Aiteo Cup: Niger probes missing tornadoes’ N10m prize money

The Niger state government said that it has begun investigation into the ‘missing’ 10 million Naira 2017 Aiteo Cup prize money won by Niger Tornadoes FC.

Emmanuel Babur, the state commissioner for Sports Development, made this known during an interview with the News men in Minna.

Niger Tornadoes FC won the cash prize money of 10 million Naira for finishing as runners-up of the Aiteo Cup. Akwa United defeated Niger Tornadoes FC 3-2 in penalty kick on October 15, 2017 during the finals of the 2017 AITEO Cup at the Agege Stadium, Lagos. Akwa United got N25 million for winning the cup.

Babur said that government could not sit down and watch the drama surrounding the 2017 AITEO N10 million price belonging to the state owned football club.

He explained that government has the right to investigate the issue because the club was fully sponsored by government.

He said: “We are worried because the money has not entered management’s account or the state government account.

“We have contacted the League Management Company and AITEO, sponsor of the league and they confirmed to us that the N10 million was paid to Niger Tornadoes.”