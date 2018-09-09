Aiteo Cup: Bendel Insurance FC face Remo Stars Jr In Sunday fixture

…Take on Gateway on Wednesday

Bendel Insurance FC of Benin have been drawn with Remo Stars Jr in the Aiteo Cup Round of 64 after the kick off of the FA Cup on Wednesday with preliminary games.

The Benin Arsenal will have to travel to Akure, the Ondo state capital to face the Amateur side from Ogun state in the must win Sunday encounter.

The insurers, Remo stars game is one of the 32 fixtures scheduled for Sunday.

Meanwhile ,the insurers will be taking on Gateway FC on Wednesday, September 12 in the bet9ja league game as the second round of the 2018 Nigeria National League season resumes next week.

The NNL second round resumes on Wednesday, September 12 according to the the release signed by The Head of Media, bet9ja NNL,Amar Ignis today.