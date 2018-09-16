Aisha Buhari, Paul Kagame, Ayade, Masari others nominated for Transparency Awards

By Yinka Ajayi

Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari , Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Gov. Ben Ayade and Gov. Aminu Masari have been nominated among those to be bestowed with the 2018 Transparency Africa Awards, organised by African Chronicle magazine.

Timothy Okojie, the Editor-in-chief African Chronicle, speaking on the awards, said:“The awards are only conferred after a thorough evaluation of each candidate’s service to humanity, guaranteeing that the recipient is worthy of such honour.

“Readers were asked to send SMS for their choice .At the end of the e-voting , the Nigerian First Lady came tops as well as President Paul Kagame topping the African President of the year.

” Mrs. Buhari’s zeal to see that women are empowered from the grassroots to the top accounted for the massive votes she garnered from voters who participated in the e-voting. Also Paul Kagame is a President that has defended democracy, rule of law, fairness and his affirmative action on women participation in politics with over 70 percent of women in government. Rwanda is today the best country in the ease of doing business index in Africa.”

Winners in other categories include, Prof. T.B Joshua, CP. Edgal Imohimi, Gov. Ben Ayade, Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina state, Elder Famous Enearu, Babtunde Wilkey, Jim Ovia, Hon. Kehinde Oloruntola, Ebere C. Obiano, Hakeem Ali, Hadiza Balla Usman, Julie Donli Okah, Taiwo Afolabi, Segun Agbaje, Cocacola, BUA, GLO, UPS, UBA among others

The award will be presented to winners on October 26, 2018 at Lagos Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos while Liberia’s President George Weah will be a special guest of honour.