Air Force tasks ex-militants on peace in Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Nigerian Air Force has urged leaders and ex-militants in the Niger Delta to continue to promote peace, saying they should shun acts capable of overheating the environment.

Air Officer Commanding Mobility Command of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali, made the appeal in Warri, Delta State, shortly after inspecting Air Force facilities of the 371 NAF Detachment in the state.

He assured that the Air Force would continue to build synergy with sister-agencies to enhance security in the state, calling on citizens to support security operations promo-ting peace in the area.

According to him, “the Mobility Command is ever ready to carry out its duties. The idea of the command is to add value to whatever security arrangements that have been put together in the Niger Delta.”

Also speaking, Commander of the 371 NAF Detachment, Air Commodore Yakubu Daniel, appealed for healthy relationship between the media and the Detachment.

Some of the facilities visited were the 371 NAF Detachment Clinic, Jeddo community, NAF Officers Mess, Mission Road, Warri, among others.