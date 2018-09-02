Aimart Realtors woos Nigerians

Aimart Realtors wants to help those who want to own their homes to make their dream a reality.

Mr. Martins Iluyomade, the managing director of the property company, while speaking at a recent press conference, called on Nigerians to take advantage of their various family-oriented packages and invest in worry-free homes.

Iluyomade disclosed that part of the benefits of investing with Aimart Realtors include easy payment option, transport processes for paper work, quick appreciation of property value, deed of assignment, prompt allocation of property, provision for easy inspection of property, constant and credible information, fantastic layout, easy access to major highways as well as beautiful landscaping.

“Aside these benefits, our key features include serene environment, potable drinking water, proper drainage, central and dedicated electricity, kiddies park and playground, excellent road network and provision of sports facilities”, he said.

Shedding more light, the executive director of Aimart Realtors, Mrs. Bukola Iluyomade, stated that the company’s vision is to be a one-stop solution in global real estate business.

“We are equally poised to provide precise, accurate and affordable real estate services that guarantee human dignity, wealth creation and preservation for our esteemed customers”, she stated.

The high point of the event was the unveiling of three leading names in Nollywood, Tade Ogidan, Francis Onwochei and Lanre Balogun, as brand ambassadors/faces of Aimart Realtors.

Amazingly too, three lucky journalists won plots of land each in the instant promo organised by Aimart Realtors with several others going home with other juicy prizes.