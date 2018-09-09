AIICO Insurance launches online portal

By Cynthia Alo

AIICO Insurance Plc has launched a self-service portal and also revamped its multiple payment channels for its customers.

In a statement, the company said that the initiative is aimed at enhancing clients’ experience and facilitating deeper engagement.

The Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, said the company is committed to listening to clients and deploying cutting-edge technology solutions to improve overall service delivery.

He stated: “We are constantly pushing the boundaries to create unique customer experience and seamless service. The self-service portal will enable customers’ access to up-to-date information about their policies at their convenience, anywhere, anytime every day.”

The Chief Information Officer, Mr. Olusanjo Shodimu, explained that the objective is to engage with customers on a more personal level which ultimately leads to a memorable experience with the company.

He stated: “To achieve this, AIICO has partnered with leading payment platforms such as Flutterwave and Interswitch. Premium remittance and other forms of payments can be effected via the revamped multiple payment channels comprising Point of Sales Terminals (POS), PayDirect (across various bank branches in Nigeria), QuickTeller website and the e-business portal on AIICO’s website. This also aligns with the Company’s strict policy against all forms of cash transactions.”