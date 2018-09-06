Ahmadi elders ask govt to tackle youth unemployment via agriculture

THE elders forum of the world-wide Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at has urged government to tackle youth unemployment with much robustness, adding that the major drawback towards socio-economic development was youth unemployment and should be confronted headlong.



The forum maintained that proper technical training, moral re-orientation, financial aid, and educational empowerment would help to reduce the scorge.

In a communique signed, by Engineer Abdul Waheed Adeoye Sadr, (National President and Imran Bello Secretary, members of the Majlis Ansarullah, Nigeria branch, made this call in a communique at its 43rd Annual National Ijtema (Convention) held in Badagry, Lagos recently.

The convention which was themed: Global Security: The critical need of the time” also advised the Buhari-led administration not to relent on its efforts in containing the virulent virus called corruption.

“We firmly believe that this epidemic lies at the root of Nigeria’s underdevelopment, poverty, moral degradation, social and infrastructural decay. We therefore implore the Federal and State governments to strengthen the various law enforcement agencies to fight the scourge and enact new laws to fortify existing ones so that the fans of corruption will have nowhere to hide.”

According to the Ahmadiyya elders, since pluralistic societies have the fertile potential for conflicts, and Nigeria being one of such, there is the critical need for formidable security of lives and property of the citizenry.

The congregation urged government to invest more human, technical, logistic and financial resources in the security apparatus of the country, adding that efforts should be diligently directed towards de-escalating cases of kidnapping, ritual killing, armed robbery and ethnic conflict.

The group described agriculture sector as one the most potent tools for youth empowerment, calling on government to increase the budget on agriculture, provide more land and seedlings in order not only to provide jobs on a massive scale for the populace but also to improve the industrial, revenue, nutritional, and security potentials of the country.

The convention therefore called on the adherents of all religions in the country to pray fervently to God, for improved peace and security of Nigeria.