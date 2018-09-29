Ahead of AMAA 2018: Organizers, IFSC train film maker in Kigali

As part of the activities lined up for the 2018 edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, the African Film Academy, curators of pan-African awards have concluded plans to hold a training workshop for aspiring film makers in Kigali .

The workshop is being organized in partnership with the International Film School of Cuba from October 18-20, 2018. The awards is expected to hold on the 20th at the Raddison Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, in Kigali. There will be also an Africa Cinema Business Roundtable which will hold as a sideline event with the theme, “Unblocking Distributions: The Key to the Success of African Cinema.”

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, MFR, the founder of the continental awards organization has been one of the leading voices on the African Cinema over the years according to a statement signed by Tony Anih, Director of Administration.

“A lot of people already know that Peace Anyiam-Osigwe has the agenda of making the African Cinema more acceptable, the world over, some of the big films that have won the AMA Awards in previous editions include: Viva Riva, October 1, The Figurine, Eye of the Storm, Run, I sing of a Well, How to Steal 2 Million, Rising Moon, Of Good Report and lots more. And these films made very successful runs at international film festivals and were also box office hits across markets in Africa, Europe and the United States.”

The Africa film Academy has trained of 10,000 film makers across Africa and continues to do so with the support of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe foundation and other partners.

Key resource persons that will take classes at the workshop include Rebecca Roos, guest lecturer at EICTV who will focus on visual story telling for both fiction and documentary films. The intensive workshop will entail theoretical basics and practical exercises, pitching and the production of a few short films. An Animation class will be presented by Edward Lapang, Nigerian animator, painter and motion graphics artist. His goals are to place an emphasis on the creation of quality animation and special effects in the African film and television productions. It is important to note that, The International Film and Television School Cuba (EICTV), Cuba’s world renowned International Film and Television School (EICTV) was founded by a group of intellectuals, led by Columbian writer Gabriel García Márquez, Argentinian poet Fernando Birri and Cuban filmmaker Julio García Espinosa, leading figures in Latin American debates about revolutionary and politically committed art.

Its initial aim was to support the development of national audio-visual industries in countries that lacked the infrastructure or resources to train their own professionals.