AHAPN calls for viable Drug Revolving Fund at federal, state levels

By Sola Ogundipe

The Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria, AHAPN, has called for a viable Drug Revolving Fund, DRF, at federal and state levels so as to guarantee sustainable and accessible healthcare services to Nigerians.

In a communique issued at the end of its 20th Annual National Scientific Conference tagged: Rivers 2018, the Association said lack of a viable Drug Revolving Fund in hospitals compromises national security, enhances poor healthcare delivery and portends attendant economic effects.

In its argument, the Conference said with a viable DRF in place, there would be assurance of patient satisfaction and healthcare delivery, and that prescribers and dispensers would have job satisfaction leading to less brain drain, as operators would be well motivated even as medical tourism would also be drastically reduced.

The Conference agreed that a Drug Revolving Fund Scheme that operates without depletion of funds or decapitalisation would generate revenue for the health institution.

They called on governments at all levels to ensure that viable Drug Revolving Fund Schemes are put in place in all state and federal hospitals, with mandate to operate along the stipulated guidelines so as to reap maximum benefit from the schemes. Furthermore, the viable Drug Revolving Schemes should operate for at least six months without interference after which profit accruable may be evaluated.

Among others, the Conference resolved that the Head of Pharmacy Department as the custodian of drugs in every health institution be made a mandatory signatory to the Drug Revolving Fund account.

