Agric College: Edo govt gives N20,000 monthly stipends to students

By Elizabeth Uwandu

BENIN—Edo state government has said that it has concluded plans to commence the payment of N20,000 monthly stipends to students of its state-owned College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing journalists in Benin city , Mr Monday Osaigbovo, Edo State Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources said all necessary arrangements have been concluded to ensure payment of stipends to only students that embarked on the three months industrial attachment as directed by the state government.

Osaigbovo said the commencement of payment of N20,000 monthly stipends to students of its state owned College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi was part of the agreement reached to enable the students acquire practical experience during their industrial training and to proceed with their various programmes in some select tertiary institutions.

Osaigbovo, however, urged students of the Edo State owned College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, to desist from activities that is capable of dragging the name of the institution and the state government into disrepute, adding that the government under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki meant well for them.