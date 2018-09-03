Aginighan’s death: Devastating, irreparable loss to Deltans – Emerhor

The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor has described death of Pastor Power Z. Aginighan, the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as devastating and an irreparable loss to Deltans.

Reacting to the news of the sudden and tragic death of P Z Aginighan, Emerhor in a statement he said that the news of the unfortunate accident that claimed the life of the former NDDC MD, his son Tammy Aginighan, and security personnel has thrown the entire Delta state and the APC family into mourning.

According to him, “late P Z Aginighan was not just the acknowledged leader of the Ijaw nation in Delta APC, but a great leader of the Ijaw nation in Delta state who during his life time lived for others by making sacrifices even at great cost to ensure that the downtrodden are lifted out of poverty during his days at the NDDC.

“His sudden death is a devastating blow to Deltans, the Ijaw nation and the APC family in Delta state; especially at this critical political times when his inputs would have been so valuable and crucial.

“He was a supportive, proactive and dependable allied who is committed to the liberation of Delta from too many years of misrule by the PDP. His demise therefore, has created a huge vacuum in Delta APC, the Ijaw nation and Nigeria at large. Indeed, an irreparable loss!

“The APC family in Delta commiserate with his wife and immediate family and other loved ones at this most painful and traumatic moment. We pray God to comfort them. It still unimaginable to accept the reality of his exit but in God we must trust, Emerhor added.